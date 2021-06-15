SCS Capital Management LLC Buys 27,345 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

