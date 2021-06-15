Scrypta Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,390.68 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $197,390.68 and $76.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002217 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002046 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,125,041 coins and its circulating supply is 17,325,041 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

