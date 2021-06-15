Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €71.94 Average PT from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.94 ($84.64).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ETR:G24 opened at €67.00 ($78.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.57. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

