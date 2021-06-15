Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 468,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 191,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

