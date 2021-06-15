Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.42 on Tuesday. 2,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,254. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23.

