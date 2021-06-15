Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SU. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.58 ($164.22).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €130.10 ($153.06) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €132.28. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.