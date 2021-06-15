Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sberbank of Russia has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.57.
Sberbank of Russia Company Profile
Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.
