Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sberbank of Russia has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.