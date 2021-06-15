Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 94,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,007. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

