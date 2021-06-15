Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 15,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

