Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €68.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.15 ($76.65).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

