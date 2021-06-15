Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $11.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,854. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.