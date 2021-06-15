SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PERS stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.05%.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

