Salzhauer Michael Purchases 27,804 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,518 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Select Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.95% of Select Bancorp worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 317.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 167,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,225. The company has a market capitalization of $283.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

