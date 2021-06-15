Salzhauer Michael Invests $126,000 in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.15% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ AFBI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

