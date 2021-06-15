Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.79.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $342,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $5,534,000.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
