Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Down 0%

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$43.48 and last traded at C$43.48. Approximately 723,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 220,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.48.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sagen MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagen MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.