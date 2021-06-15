Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.95 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,011 shares of company stock worth $9,611,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

