Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of BGC Partners worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGCP. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.85. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

