Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 790,158 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.