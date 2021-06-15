Rush Street Interactive (RSI) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is one of 24 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rush Street Interactive to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive Competitors -260.09% -1,130.17% -47.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million -$570,000.00 -1,359.00 Rush Street Interactive Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -79.26

Rush Street Interactive’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rush Street Interactive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rush Street Interactive Competitors 145 830 1575 42 2.58

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.96%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.