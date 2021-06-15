Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the May 13th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

RMT opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.