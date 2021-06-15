Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 243 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 229.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

