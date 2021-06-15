Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,640 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9,918.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 184,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 182,801 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 38.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

