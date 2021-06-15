Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

