Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 81 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,291,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

