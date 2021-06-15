Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PulteGroup by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

PHM opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

