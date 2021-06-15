Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $944,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $201,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMED stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

