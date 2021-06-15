Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36.

