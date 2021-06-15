Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $4,923,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

