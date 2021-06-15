Robert Walters (LON:RWA) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Credit Suisse Group

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Shares of Robert Walters stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 718 ($9.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. Robert Walters has a 12-month low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £547.91 million and a P/E ratio of 95.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 671.62.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.