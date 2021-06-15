Robert W. Baird Increases Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $11.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.
Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $481.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.22.
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
