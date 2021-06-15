RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $105.64. 110,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

