Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $6,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

