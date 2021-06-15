Rise Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,221.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 54% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $993,301.36 and approximately $2,221.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000135 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00060942 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,659,023 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

