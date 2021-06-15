Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $198,496. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

