Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Middlesex Water by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSEX opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.65.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

