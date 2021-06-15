Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.53 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Cars.com worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $990.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

