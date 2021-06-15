Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,421,000 after buying an additional 91,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

