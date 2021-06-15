Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.