Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SFL were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SFL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.