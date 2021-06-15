Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Everi worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

