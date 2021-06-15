RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley increased their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

