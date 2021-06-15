RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley increased their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
