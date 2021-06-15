Reviewing Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 26.59% 36.26% 23.12% Twitter -23.05% -11.06% -6.39%

42.4% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 40.53 $672.32 million $2.36 155.05 Twitter $3.72 billion 13.06 -$1.14 billion ($1.32) -46.08

Zoom Video Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. Twitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.48, meaning that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 3 12 13 0 2.36 Twitter 1 19 16 0 2.42

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $426.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Twitter has a consensus price target of $68.81, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Twitter.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Twitter on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Video Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices; and Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology with subscription options for phone and meeting room hardware. The company offers Zoom for Developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps; OnZoom, a platform for users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Apps to access from Zoom Meetings and the Zoom Desktop client to facilitate collaboration and engagement during meetings. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers MoPub, a mobile-focused advertising exchange that combines ad serving, ad network mediation, and a real-time bidding exchange into one monetization platform; Twitter Audience platform, an advertising offering that enables advertisers to extend advertising campaigns; Developer and Enterprise solutions, a software-as-a-service platform that enables developers to build products on Twitter; and paid enterprise access for its public data streams. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

