Reviewing Oncorus (ONCR) and Its Peers

Oncorus (NASDAQ: ONCR) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oncorus to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Oncorus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oncorus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncorus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oncorus Competitors 4618 17630 38829 767 2.58

Oncorus presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.50%. Given Oncorus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Oncorus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncorus N/A N/A N/A Oncorus Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncorus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oncorus N/A -$48.30 million -1.83 Oncorus Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

Oncorus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oncorus. Oncorus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oncorus beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. Oncorus, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

