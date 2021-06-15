Reviewing Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Empire and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Empire presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.13%. Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Empire’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Empire is more favorable than Arko.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.33 $13.19 million $0.14 73.29

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

Summary

Arko beats Empire on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations. It also owns an interest in the Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust to own, operate, and develop a portfolio of grocery and drug store anchored shopping centers, freestanding stores, and mixed use developments; and various equity accounted interests in Genstar partnerships that develop residential real estate properties in Ontario, Western Canada, as well as in the United States. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

