Reviewing Baudax Bio (BXRX) & The Competition

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Baudax Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baudax Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Baudax Bio’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio’s rivals have a beta of 7.02, indicating that their average share price is 602% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 -$76.10 million -0.34 Baudax Bio Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.05

Baudax Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baudax Bio rivals beat Baudax Bio on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

