Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

