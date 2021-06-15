Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enbridge (ENB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enbridge (TSE: ENB):

6/15/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$51.00.

5/25/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,370. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$49.87.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0606212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.