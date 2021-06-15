Research Analysts Set Expectations for DTE Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

