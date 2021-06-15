Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $60.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $20,107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $10,805,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,012. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.